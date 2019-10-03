Visits suspended at Mission Institution’s medium security unit

Unit is on lockdown to enable staff members to conduct a search

Visits at the medium security unit at Mission Institution have been suspended.

A lockdown was put in place at the unit on Wednesday (Oct. 2). The purpose of the lockdown is to enable staff members to conduct a search.

The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff and inmates. Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.

Visits will not be allowed until the search is completed.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is committed to preventing the entry of contraband into its institutions. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.