Visitors see what a veterinarian’s work entails

There was an especially large number of two-legged visitors to the BC SPCA’s Penticton Veterinary Hospital Saturday.

As part of it’s third anniversary celebrations, the facility held a special open house where people had an opportunity to see what goes on behind the scenes, have some burgers, get an animal face (or arm) painting and take home some gifts and prizes.

According to the hospital’s practice manager the open house was a chance for the SPCA to say “thank you to such a generous community.”

The hospital offers a wide range of services for owned animals, as well as abused, injured, and homeless animals in SPCA care. The hospital is one of 44 BC SPCA locations serving animals across the province, and relies on community support to provide care for B.C.’s most vulnerable animals.

Veterinarian Dr. Mike Tigchelaar was on hand to give visitors a tour of the facilities which they often have a chance to and explain what his work entails.

To find out more about the hospital’s services, or make a donation, visit www.pentictonvet.ca, or stop by 15 E. Duncan Ave., Penticton.