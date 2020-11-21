A screenshot from a letter shared with Zeballos and Ehatis members Nov. 20 at 5:30 p.m. (Submitted)

Visitor to Zeballos tested positive for COVID-19

Contact tracing is underway

  • Nov. 21, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Someone who visited the Zeballos school this week has tested positive for COVID-19. Contract tracing is underway, and the school is asking everyone in the community to take extra precautions to prevent any further possible spread of the virus.

The individual also visited Ehatis and Oclujce during the week. This is the first publically confirmed case in the region.

More information to come.

In the meantime, officials are reminding the public to wear masks, wash hands, and keep distant.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

North Island Gazette

Previous story
Chilliwack Teachers’ Association revive #ThisIsMyChilliwack social media campaign
Next story
Energy and emissions report for Salmon Arm points to passenger vehicle use

Just Posted

Most Read