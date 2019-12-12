Vis stresses need for unity after Conservative leader resigns

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP said he was shocked by Andrew Scheer's announcement

Today’s announcement that Andrew Scheer is resigning as the leader of Canada’s Conservative Party was unexpected, according to Brad Vis.

Vis, MP for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon said he was shocked when he first heard about Scheer’s decision.

“We were informed at a special caucus meeting this morning, prior to his announcement in the House of Commons,” said Vis.

“I think it all came as a shock to us that Andrew Scheer resigned as leader of the Conservative party today.”

Vis said after the announcement, he thanked Scheer for his investment in his political career, noting that the leader visited the local riding on several occasions.

“Which I believe helped me.”

Vis also thanked him for his service to Canada as leader of the official opposition.

In his speech, Scheer told his party to stay united and Vis plans to follow that advice.

“The Conservative Party can look back on hard lessons learned from other national parties in Canada and our key objective right now, and my key objective is to continue doing the job I was elected to do and to stay united with my caucus colleagues to ensure that the Conservative Party is alway ready to be the government, and is the government in waiting, when and if an election is called.”