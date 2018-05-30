Vis given nod to run for Conservatives in 2019 election

After losing in 2015, Brad Vis to take second shot at Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding

Brad Vis will get to take another stab at winning election to Parliament.

The Conservative Party’s Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding association has announced that Vis has been chosen to stand as its candidate in next year’s election.

Vis narrowly lost to Liberal Jati Sidhu in 2015 by a little more than 1,000 votes. The riding was among the last in the country to be decided.

In a press release, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer congratulated Vis, who has worked for Abbotsford MP Ed Fast.

“Brad is a strong addition to our team as we bring forward our positive Conservative vision for Canada that puts people before government…”

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding president added: “Anyone who knows Brad understands that he brings a level of intensity, enthusiasm, expertise, and unparalleled commitment to the electoral process.”

Vella noted the sprawling size of the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding and said the next year would see Conservatives performing outreach across the broad area to learn about residents’ concerns.

In the release, Vis criticized spending by the Liberal government, while sympathizing with the plight of seniors on fixed incomes and young families trying to purchase homes.