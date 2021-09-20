Vis declared winner in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon

Holds more than a 3,000 vote lead with 60 per cent of polls in

Brad Vis has been declared the winner in the riding of Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon.

Vis’s lead was never in danger this election.

The incumbant Conservative MP had a substantial lead from the first poll to report, and it never dipped below a 30 per cent margin. He declared victory at 10:06 p.m. with just over 58 per cent of the polls counted.

When he heard he had been declared the winner, Vis said he was “relieved.”

‘There’s still a long way to go before the final numbers come in, at last check I was up over 3,000, but I was declared on all the national media so we declared it but it’s going to be a late night still,” said Vis from his campaign office in Mission.

Vis won the seat in the 2019 election, taking the seat from Liberal Jati Sidhu with 42.1 per cent of the vote. They also ran against each other in the 2015 election, with Sidhu winning in an upset by just over 1,000, as a Liberal “red wave” swept Metro Vancouver.

At the time of his victory declaration, the incumbent MP maintained the same percentage of votes as the 2019 election.

The race for runner-up was closer. First-time candidate, Liberal challenger Geet Grewal had a vote percentage hovering around 28 per cent all night, and, at times, the NDP’s Lynn Perrin was within 5 points.

The PPC’s Tyler Niles managed to maintain a lead over Green Party candidate Nicole Bellay the entire night.

The exact tally will not be known until Wednesday, Sept. 20, as one million mail-in votes still need to be counted.

More to come