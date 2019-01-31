‘Virtually nothing’ is salvageable after Too Good To Be Threw fire

Too Good to be Threw thrift shop was heavily damaged by a fire on Jan. 20. Photo by Jolene Rudisuela

It could be back to square one for the Comox Valley Transition Society after an early morning fire at Too Good To Be Threw thrift store on Jan. 20.

Heather Ney, executive director of the Comox Valley Transition Society said they still have not been allowed into the building to see the damage, but the possibility of salvaging anything in the store is looking less and less likely.

“The adjusters have been in and they have indicated to us that there’s virtually nothing salvageable, including metal, which I’m having a hard time believing because we’d like to be able to salvage and reuse what is possible,” she said.

Ney said though they had insurance, this did not include insurance on the inventory, and they will not receive compensation for the large number of items in the store.

“We did not insure the inventory because you can’t put a value on it,” said Ney. “But we ensured for … fixtures and business interruption, but we haven’t ever insured for inventory because it’s impossible.”

According to Ney, there is speculation that it will take a year before the building is occupiable again and that means finding other ways to bring in revenue.

“It has certainly interrupted our cash flow so those cash donations either online or coming into the office or calling are really important to us right now,” said Ney.

The CVTS is currently searching for a storage space to store donations until they can find a temporary location to set up shop.

Ney said they are really grateful for all the offers of assistance from community members and businesses.

Meanwhile, the RCMP investigation is still ongoing, but Cpl. Tori Cliffe with the Comox Valley RCMP said it appears the fire was not started intentionally.

jolene.rudisuela@comoxvalleyrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter