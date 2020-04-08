Virtual Vaisakhi initiative aims to celebrate by helping others

In absence of annual parade in Surrey, Sikhs raising funds to honour spirit of sacred holiday

There may not be a parade to celebrate Vaisakhi in Surrey this year, but Sikhs are honouring the sacred holiday’s spirit by raising money to help communities impacted by COVID-19. (Now-Leader file photo)

Sikhs may not have a parade in Surrey to help them celebrate this year but through a new initiative called Virtual Vaisakhi, they will still be honouring the sacred holiday’s spirit of seva.

Although Surrey’s April 25 parade – which is the largest outside India – has been cancelled due to COVID-19, a collective of Sikh groups that includes a Surrey gurdwarda is invoking the spirit of Vaisakhi by raising money for community outreach organizations and non-profits.

“Every year there are many Vaisakhi Nagar Kiran events that bring thousands of people together to collectively celebrate Sikhi,” said Jessie Kaur Lehail of Kaur Project.

“This year, we are directly asking and inspiring Sikhs and non-Sikhs to collectively open their wallets and hearts to help invoke the spirit of Vaiskahi to address the most pressing and emerging needs with organizations working with local food banks, seniors outreach, marginalized communities and domestic support services.

“Let’s celebrate Vaisakhi by helping others.”

Kaur said 100 per cent of money raised will go to community initiatives.

To volunteer or request help, click here.

The Sikh groups involved with Virtual Vaisakhi include:

Kaur Project – Profiles Sikh women through portraits and first person narratives. Click here to learn more.

One Voice Canada – A non-profit organization that focuses on bridging gaps between the local communities and international students. Click here to learn more.

SAF International – Follows the Sikh principle of selfless service to humanity in its work for development and social change. Click here to learn more.

Khalsa Aid – An international NGO with the aim to provide humanitarian aid in disaster areas and civil conflict zones around the world. Click here to learn more.

Guru Nanak’s Free Kitchen – A Sikh-faith led volunteer organization working for the benefit of all communities. Click here to learn more.

South Asian Mental Health Alliance – A non-profit network dedicated to mental health awareness, acceptance, support and empowerment. Click here to learn more.

Sikh Research Institute – Connects people with the teachings of Sikhi and strengthens the bonds of the Sikh community around the world by offering courses and seminars. Click here to learn more.

Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar – A Surrey gurdwara formed in 1998. It is located at 12885 85 Ave. Click here to learn more.

Gurdwara Sahib Sukh Sagar – A New Westminster gurdwara located at 347 Wood St. Click here to learn more.

SEYVA – A youth-led volunteer organization that strives to build community. Click here to learn more.

