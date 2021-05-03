Virtual services continue at Maple Ridge City Hall

There has been a COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Ridge City Hall. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Maple Ridge City Hall’s development services department will continue to work online through most of May.

On April 20, the development services counter at city hall returned to virtual services to address COVID-19 exposures involving staff working in this area. The decision has been made to extend the use of virtual services until May 26, when the current public health orders are scheduled to end.

The finance counter will continue to be available for in-person transactions.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 hits Maple Ridge city hall

The city will re-evaluate the situation and confirm availability of in-person services prior to the Victoria Day long weekend.

Ambassadors continue to greet and screen visitors at city hall. They provide information to building, planning and engineering customers on how to access virtual services.

READ ALSO: Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine can be given to adults 30+ who can’t wait for mRNA

These exposure events reflect the community transmission of COVID-19 that are being reported daily in the region. The city echoes the messages from public health regarding registration for COVID-19 vaccines at getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News