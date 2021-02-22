Virtual school district all candidates forum takes place Feb. 23

Voters will have an opportunity to ask questions and listen to the CMSD82 trustee by-election candidates during a virtual all candidates forum Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7:00 p.m., via the Terrace and District Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Terrace residents interested in either questioning the seven candidates in this month’s school district by-election or simply learning more about their platforms have an opportunity tomorrow night.

That’s when the Terrace and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual all candidates forum via Facebook beginning at 7 p.m.

In the running are Dave Crawley, Ed Harrison, Peter Lambright, Roger Leclerc, Lynn Parker, Diana Penner and Kate Spangl to fill a Terrace seat on the Coast Mountains School District board vacated when Art Erasmus moved away late last year.

The forum hosts are chamber president Tom Keller and executive director Michelle Taylor with Sarah Zimmerman moderating.

The chamber has created an event on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1312981779081243 and this will be recorded and made available on the CMSD82 YouTube Channel after the event for viewing. A video link will be emailed to school district staff and partner groups following the event.

Questions from the public for the forum are welcome by 3 p.m. February 23 and can be emailed to admin@terracechamber.com or dropped off to the chamber office at 3224 Kalum Street.

Voting day is March 6 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and there are two advance polls, one this Wednesday (Feb. 24) and the other March 3, both the Terrace Sportsplex Multipurpose Room from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Terrace Standard