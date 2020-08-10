Virtual information sessions to be held on homeless housing on White Road

This lot on White Road in Duncan will be the site of a new supportive housing development. A similar facility will be built on Drinkwater Road in North Cowichan. (File photo)

BC Housing and the City of Duncan are hosting a series of online meetings to gather public input into plans to build 50 supportive housing units at 260 White Rd. for people experiencing, or at risk, of homelessness.

BC Housing announced in June that it had acquired two sites — 2983 Drinkwater Rd. in North Cowichan and 260 White Rd. in Duncan — to develop what the agency describes as “safe, secure housing with wraparound supports.”

Both facilities will consist of about 50 self-contained studio units.

Residents will be provided with 24-hour on-site staff and support services, including meal programs, life and employment skills training, health and wellness services, and opportunities for volunteer work.

In a press release, BC Housing and the city said they want to hear from the public about how to support the success of supportive housing in the community.

The release said BC Housing, the city and other partners will be engaging neighbours and the community in small group discussions to explore ideas for how the community can support the success of this new housing development.

Due to concerns around COVID-19, BC Housing will be holding the small group neighbourhood meetings in a virtual format instead of meeting in person.

The first virtual session will be held on Aug. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a second one on the same day from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The third and fourth sessions will be held on Aug. 19, with the third one running from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the forth from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To register for the sessions, email communityrelations@bchousing.org to let the organizers know which session you’d like to participate in.

For more information about the project and the upcoming community engagement, visit www.letstalkhousingbc.ca/cowichan-valley-white-road.

In addition, the public is also asked to follow the link www.surveymonkey.com/r/MJGND8W to have a say regarding the effectiveness of measures taken to address challenges related to homelessness and substance abuse impacting business in Duncan.

This survey is being conducted by Cowichan Community Action Team and will remain open until Sept. 11.

Cowichan Valley Citizen