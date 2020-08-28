‘Virtual Hike For Hospice’ to replace Mission Hospice Society’s annual fundraiser

Members encouraged to pledge money, walk 5 to 10 kilometres from Sept. 20 to 30

Mission Hospice Society is holding the “Virtual Hike For Hospice” this year to replace their annual fundraising hike at Fraser River Heritage Park.

“As we can’t walk together this year, please send us a photo of you/your team on your adventure,” reads a news release from the Mission Hospice Society. “Prizes will be awarded for the best photos.”

Individual hikes will still take place, as members are encouraged to walk 5 to 10 kilometres from Sept. 20 to 30 in memory of lost loved ones, and pledge money towards the hospice’s grief and bereavement support programs.

This event is designed to remind people that they are not alone in their grief, and encourages connection.

The highest pledges will be also awarded prizes.