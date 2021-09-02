The event is part of the 100 Debates on the Environment initiative, a national non-partisan intiative coordinated by GreenPac. (Contributed)

Virtual environmental debate scheduled for Kelowna-Lake Country candidates

Only three candidates have confirmed their attendance

A virtual debate on environmental issues for the Kelowna-Lake Country riding is set for Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The event is part of the 100 Debates on the Environment initiative, a national non-partisan intiative coordinated by GreenPac, a Canadian non-profit environmental organization founded in 2014. The debate will be livestreamed on Facebook starting at 7 p.m. and a recording will be posted after the debate has been completed.

Candidates confirmed to attend include candidates Cade Desjarlais – NDP; Imre Szeman – Green Party; and Tim Krupa – Liberal. Conservative incumbent Tracy Gray, and People’s Party candidate Brian Rogers have not yet confirmed their attendance.

Those interested can register on the debate’s Eventbrite page.

