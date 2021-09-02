Virtual election forum scheduled for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates

(Left to right) Dan Albas (Conservative), Joan Phillip (NDP) and Sarah Eves (Liberal) will be attending the virtual forum for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola. (Contributed)

Federal candidates in the Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding will be addressing residents in a virtual forum on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The Greater Westside Board of Trade is hosting a virtual forum for all registered candidates in the riding. The events are open to its membership and others who are interested in getting to know the candidates. The event is free to attend but pre-registration is required. Those interested can register here.

Conservative candidate and incumbent Dan Albas, Liberal candidate Sarah Eves and NDP candidate Joan Phillip will be attending the forum. PPC candidate Kathryn McDonald and Green Party candidate Brennan Wauters were not included in the board’s list of candidates.

