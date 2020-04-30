Virtual Cycling Tour Challenge issued to B.C. Middle and High School students

To the editor;

Kenya Education Endowment Fund, or KEEF, is a B.C.-based educational charity that sends very poor, bright students to high school in Kenya (where it is not free) – is issuing an invitation to all students in B.C. middle and high schools and to home learners.

One of our enthusiastic volunteers planned to cycle from the northern to the southern tip of South America this summer. A trip of five-and-a-half months through six countries (Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Chile, and Argentina) has now been cancelled due to COVID 19 precautions. So we are inviting students to choose one of the six countries Brenda Trenholme would have visited and do some research – creating a plan (maximum 450 words) of a virtual cycling route through the chosen country and what they might encounter there. Entries to be sent to a regional KEEF volunteer’s email address by May 31st.

KEEF will randomly select one entry from a middle school level and one from a high school level student in each of six regions of B.C. after May 31st. As well as celebrating these learners in local and social media, a KEEF supporter will make a gift in honour of the 12 selected students that will assist another poor Kenyan to attend high school there.

Students, parents, teachers and other interested persons can receive the entry details, consent forms, and email address for their region by emailing the address below. One entry per learner, to be submitted by midnight May 31st, 2020. Consent of a parent or guardian, as well as of the learner, is needed for submissions by students less than 16 years of age.

KEEF volunteers believe B.C. students will find this Virtual Cycling Tour Challenge an interesting and enjoyable activity, as well as giving them a way to help create support for a disadvantaged student in Kenya.

For more information about the work of KEEF go to: www.kenyaeducation.org or email: shelaghag@shaw.ca

Shelagh

Armour-Godbolt, volunteer

KEEF – Kenya

Education

Endowment Fund

Barriere Star Journal