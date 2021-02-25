Virtual conference co-hosts Maple Ridge and Langley Township make list of Smart21

At the conclusion of a virtual conference hosted by the Township of Langley and the City of Maple Ridge, the Intelligent Community Forum (ICF) named its Smart21 Communities of 2021 from the think tank’s New York headquarters, and both host municipalities made the list.

After a nine-month process, one of the 21 local governments shortlisted will be named the 2021 Intelligent Community of the Year.

The ICF is a global movement of 180 cities and regions with a think tank. It promotes best practices as they adapt to the new demands and opportunities presented by information and communications technology.

The Smart21 were named Wednesday, on the final day of a three-day virtual conference hosted by Langley Township and Maple Ridge. The conference focused on how technology can serve the public, businesses and institutions. It was titled “From Surviving to Thriving using the ICF Method,” with online speakers and conversations. More about the conference can be found at the website intelligentcommunity.org

The Smart21 are selected by ICF based on data related to the six factors of the ICF Method. The method provides understanding of factors that determine a community’s competitiveness in economic, social and cultural terms.

“Each [of the Smart21] has applied the six principles of the ICF Method to begin building inclusive economic prosperity, social health and cultural richness, which together make a community strong and resilient. Most have been working on their programs for several years,” said Matthew Owen, ICF spokesperson.

The Smart21 will complete detailed questionnaires providing more information on their communities. Seven of them will advance to being named the Top7 Intelligent Communities of 2021, which will be announced during virtual conference taking place June 22-24. The Top7 will be the focus of the 2021 ICF Global Summit in October, where one will be named the Intelligent Community of the Year.

The Smart21 Communities of 2021 include cities and counties from eight countries, and they include Moscow, Russia; Rochester, New York and Belfast, Northern Ireland.

