Virtual BC SPCA spring break camps coming up

The BC SPCA is holding online spring break camps for children ages 8 to 11 beginning March 15. Photo: BC SPCA

With the West Kootenay BC SPCA working to socialize several cats over the next week or so, the branch does not have a Pet of the Week to highlight at the moment.

Instead, shelter staff is announcing their spring break kids camp that is coming up in the next few weeks.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, spring break camps are going virtual.

“This means, no matter where you live in the province, animal lovers ages 8 to 11 can join us as we ponder our pets, figure out farm animals and wonder at wildlife,” the BC SPCA announced.

These week-long virtual camps will include daily live stream sessions, where together participants will do fun activities and crafts, meet animal experts and, of course, meet adorable animals.

Daily live sessions start March 15 and run to March 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Round two runs March 22 to March 26, at the same times as the previous week.

Content of both weeks will be the same.

The cost of this event is $150.

Email camp@spca.bc.ca for more information.

