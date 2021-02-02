VIRL elects new executive committee and nine new trustees for 2021

Port McNeill Mayor Gaby Wickstrom, former vice chair of VIRL elected as board chair

Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) elected a new executive committee and trustees their 2021 annual general meeting held on Jan. 30.

In a virtual meeting, Gaby Wickstrom, mayor of Port McNeill was elected as Board Chair. Previously Wickstrom served as vice chair and has also been part of the board’s executive committee from 2011-2014.

Daniel Arbour – Area director for Baynes Sound, Hornby/ Denman Islands at the Comox Valley Regional District – was elected as vice chair.

Nine other representatives from Vancouver Island municipalities and regional districts were elected to serve on the executive committee – Colleen Evans (Campbell River), Penny Cote (Alberni Clayoquot Regional District), Brenda Patrick ( Gold River), Erin Hemmens (Nanaimo), Vanessa Craig ( Nanaimo Regional District), Evan Putterill ( North Coast Regional District), Fred Robertson (Port Hardy), Brenda Leigh (Strathcona Regional District), Duncan McMaster (Tofino).

VIRL board of trustees comprises elected representatives from 28 municipalities and ten regional districts and administers a budget of over $38 million.

Nine trustees elected this year include Pat McKenna (Comox), Mike Wilson (Cowichan Valley Regional District), Lorna Vomacka (Lake Cowichan), Karen Proctor (District of Lantzville), Debbie Haggard (Port Alberni), Scott Harrison (Qualicum Beach), Norm Kirschner (Sayward), Peter Wainright (Sidney) and Barb Lewis (Zeballos).

Campbell River Mirror