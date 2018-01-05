Vipers blank Centennials

Newest Vernon Viper Josh Latta holds Joey Berkopec of the Merritt Centennials off the puck in Friday night BCHL action at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Jimmy Lambert’s powerplay goal early in the third period stood up as the winner, and Ty Taylor made 22 saves for his fifth shutout of the season, as the Vernon Vipers blanked the Merritt Centennials 2-0 in B.C. Hockey League action before 2,041 fans at Kal Tire Place Friday night.

Vernon’s victory, coupled with the Wenatchee Wild’s 3-0 loss Friday in Salmon Arm against the Silverbacks, gives the Vipers a six-point cushion on the Wild atop the Interior Division and overall standings.

The Silverbacks moved to within two points of sixth-place Merritt.

Lambert’s 15th goal of the season was a rocket from the right face-off circle past Merritt goalie Jacob Berger at 3:50 of the final period, 44 seconds into a powerplay after Centennials defenceman Colten Gerlib was whistled for a high-sticking minor.

Lambert one-timed a pass from Brett Stapley and unleashed a rocket of a shot into the far corner that Berger had little chance on.

Vernon successfully killed off consecutive five-on-three powerplay chances for the Centennials prior to Lambert’s marker.

Jagger Williamson added the insurance into an empty net at 19:35 with Jesse Lansdell and Josh Prokop picking up assists.

Lansdell slid out to block a point shot which went over the glass. On the ensuing faceoff, with the puck along the far boards in Vernon territory, Prokop picked up the puck, spun around and delivered a pass to the tape of a streaking Lansdell, who drew the Centennials defenceman to him at the Merritt blue line, then saucered the puck to Williamson, who essentially escored the puck into an open cage.

Williamson was the Fortis Energy player of the game. Berger, who made 27 saves, was the third star, Taylor was second and Lambert earned first-star honours.

Vernon takes on the Prince George Spruce Kings – 2-1 double overtime losers in Penticton – in the Celebrate the Civic Arena games 6 p.m. Saturday. The contest, which is a sell-out, though there could be some tickets available at 6:30 p.m., is being played at the Vernon Civic Arena, marking 80 years to the day the Civic opened.

It will be the last Junior A game played at the old facility, which is slated for demolition later this year.