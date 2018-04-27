Violent crimes in Surrey up nine per cent

This is comparing the first quarter of 2018 with the fourth quarter of 2017

Surrey RCMP’s first quarter crime stats for 2018 indicate violent crime went up nine per cent although homicides were down by 25 per cent and sex offences dropped by 13 per cent.

Property crimes dropped by six per cent overall, with business break-ins dropping by 11 per cent, residential break-ins down by two per cent and auto theft in the first quarter declining by 28 per cent.

This is compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

SEE ALSO: Surrey still struggles with autotheft

SEE ALSO: Delta property crime down, assaults up in first quarter

SEE ALSO: Violent crime in Surrey fell by eight per cent in 2017, police say

All told police recorded 1,387 violent crimes in the first quarter of 2018 and 1,274 in the fourth quarter of 2017. The number of property crimes in those same periods was 6,827 compared to 7,288.

For those periods, there were three homicides to four, and 82 sexual offences compared to 94.

For property crimes, 6,827 were recorded in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 7,288 in the last three months of 2017. There were 608 auto thefts compared to 843.

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter