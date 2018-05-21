Violent crime rises 18 per cent in South Okanagan

But property crime in the first quarter of the year decreased by 14 per cent year over year

Non-domestic violent crime in the South Okanagan-Similkameen in the first quarter of 2018 has seen nearly a 20 per cent increase over the same period last year.

With 167 reported incidents of violent crime in the region, police note an 18 per cent rise over the first quarter of 2017. But that same number is a five per cent drop over the final three months of last year.

That compares with an even incidence in domestic violence, with 29 reported incidents in the first quarters of both last year and this year, which was a drop of 22 per cent over the final quarter of 2017.

While some communities saw decreases in violent crime and others saw smaller increases, Oliver appears to have been the source of most of that increase.

The small town of about 5,000 saw 24 more incidents of violent crime — a 171 per cent increase. But the town’s increased crime isn’t just violent. Out of nine categories of crime, only theft from vehicle saw a decrease, while non-business break-and-enters and vehicle theft both saw 100-plus per cent increases.

Residential break-ins saw a 240 per cent increase in the town; non-residential, non-business break-ins rose 133 per cent; and vehicle thefts rose 100 per cent.

However, the police report, which will be heard by Penticton city council on Tuesday, noted that significant change is likely due to relatively small numbers. A 240 per cent increase in residential break-ins in Oliver was an increase from five incidents in 2017 to 17 incidents this year.

Osoyoos also saw increases nearly across the board year-over-year for the first quarter of 2018, though mostly for less significant, but simultaneously decreased nearly across the board compared with Q4 2017.

In Penticton, the largest changes were to property crime, where the city saw decreases in four of five categories, and a 14 per cent drop overall.

By far the largest contributor to property crime, theft from vehicle with 194 incidents so far this year, saw an increase of five per cent year over year. Meanwhile, the remaining types of property crime — break-ins and vehicle theft — all saw decreases of 30 to 50 per cent.

Violent crime in the city is reported to have climbed five per cent year over year, but dropped 11 per cent from the fourth quarter of 2017. Meanwhile, police-reported domestic violence dropped 13 per cent year over year and 33 per cent from Q4 2017.

Regional detachment commander Supt. Ted De Jager has often repeated the need for residents to lock and remove valuables from vehicles, saying unlocked vehicles make up the majority of thefts from vehicle.

In his introduction to the report, De Jager noted the “common misconception that the homeless and ‘street’ people commit most of the crime in our area.”

“The reality of crime is that the majority is committed by prolific offenders, most of whom are not homeless at all. Dedicated targeting in the last part of 2017 and in the past quarter have led to a significant reduction in property crime in the South Okanagan and Similkameen,” De Jager said, noting violent crime is down from the final months of 2017.

“This is especially relevant when we consider that the majority of this violent crime is targeted or committed by an offender known to the victim.”

De Jager said much of that crime is among those who are homeless or precariously housed.

Dustin Godfrey | Reporter

