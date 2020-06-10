Almost $1.95 million was paid out to village employees and elected officials in 2019. File photoAlmost $1.95 million was paid out to village employees and elected officials in 2019. File photo

Village of Nakusp releases annual salaries of employees and elected officials

At least six employees in the village made over $75,000 in 2019

  • Jun. 10, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Village of Nakusp director of finance Mark Tennant has released a report outlining the annual salaries of the employees and officials in the community.

The report said village employees who were paid the most include foreman Bob Gresiuk at $99,408, chief administrative officer Cheryl Martens at $82,529 and Tennant himself at $82,295.

Other employees with higher salaries for 2019 include the village’s second chief administrative officer Laurie Taylor at $81,381, Nakusp Hot Springs supervisor Noel Ballard at $76,490 and utility operator Terry Flamond at $75,996.

In terms of elected officials’ salaries in 2019, mayor Tom Zeleznik made $20,399, councillor Susan DeSandoli made $9,275 and councillor Aidan McLaren-Caux made $8,940. Councillor Joseph Hughes made $7,291, councillor Ken Miller made $5,470 and councillor Janis Neufeld made $4,155 in 2019.

Expenses are included in the total salaries.

In total, the village paid out $1,946,821 in 2019 for salaries to elected officials and employees.

Arrow Lakes News

