Village of Nakusp council approves new bylaw enforcement system

Village of Nakusp council adopted a new bylaw notice enforcement and dispute adjudication bylaw during a meeting on May 11.

The village will now will be able to handle bylaw disputes through a provincially-appointed adjudicator rather than going through the provincial court system.

Under the new system, a disputant will be contacted by a screening officer to review their case and cancel their ticket if appropriate.

If the ticket isn’t cancelled, the disputant will have a date set to have their case reviewed by the adjudicator at the village’s council chambers. The disputant has the option to appear before the adjudication, but is not required to appear.

If the ticket is upheld, the disputant will have to pay the full ticket charge, a surcharge and a $25 adjudication fee to offset the cost of the process.

Animal control, water restriction and traffic tickets are some of disputes that can be handled by the adjudicator.

