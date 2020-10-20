Village of Midway hires new Fire Chief

Michael Daloise, formerly of Nelson Fire and Rescue, will take over Midway Fire/Rescue in mid-November. File photo

The Village of Midway has hired a replacement for outgoing Fire Chief Walt Osellame.

Chief Michael Daloise, formerly of Nelson Fire and Rescue, will be Midway’s first paid fire chief, mayor Martin Fromme told The Times Tuesday night, Oct. 20.

“In spite of COVID, we’ve been able to go through a good selection process,” Fromme said. Daloise “came highly recommended,” he added.

RELATED: Boundary Fire Chiefs given top honour for fire service

[gps-image name=”23069764_web1_201029-GBC-NEW_CHIEF-OSELLAME_1.jpg”]

Daloise met with his new crew at Midway’s fire hall in a special ceremony attended by Osellame, Fromme and Greenwood Fire Chief Roy Terashita.

Osellame had announced he would retire on Oct. 31, but has since agreed to stay on until Daloise takes over on Nov. 16.

He was recently awarded the Fire Chiefs Association of British Columbia’s Meritorious Achievement award. He has been with Midway’s volunteer fire department for 30 years of unpaid service.

@ltritsch1 laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Boundary Creek Times