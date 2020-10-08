Village of Keremeos looking for feedback on updates for zoning and OCP bylaws

The deadline for accepting feedback will be announced at a virtual open house in the coming weeks

The Village of Keremeos is gathering feedback on updates for the Official Community Plan and zoning bylaw. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)

The public is invited to provide input on the Village of Keremeos’ Official Community Plan and zoning bylaw.

The village held an in-person question-and-answer session on Oct. 5, with social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures in place.

“We will be having a virtual open house in the coming weeks as well,” said Marg Coulson, Keremeos’ chief administrative officer.”It’s the next best thing we can do to an in-person event.”

Residents are welcome and invited to provide their feedback to the village, as well as to bring their questions to the planner in charge of revising the OCP, Christopher Garrish.

Questions for Garrish can be sent via email to cgarrish@rdos.bc.ca, or by phoning 250-490-4101.

The OCP will include updates based on the 2016 census, current trends and land availability, a review of the Agricultural Land Reserve boundaries, and other considerations.

Feedback on the draft bylaws is asked to be sent in writing by email to coordinator@keremeos.ca, faxing to 250-499-5477 or by post to 702 4th Street, Keremeos, Box 160, BC, V0X-1N0. Feedback forms can be accessed at keremeos.civicweb.net/document/3892.

Feedback for the revisions to the plan will be gathered at least for another month. The final date for accepting feedback will be announced at the virtual open house.

Once feedback is finished being gathered, and reviewed by the planner, the revised bylaws will be presented to Keremeos’ council for first reading.

More information about the updates, as well as the current bylaws and draft versions of the planned updates are available on the Keremeos website, at www.keremeos.ca/keremeos-ocp-and-zoning-bylaw-review.

