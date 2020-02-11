Village of Harrison seeks financial plan input

The Harrison Hot Springs Village Council is looking for public input on the financial future of the municipality.

During the council’s last meeting on Feb. 3, they unanimously voted to bring the 2020-2024 financial plan to vote after gathering input from the public. The village will host an open house on Feb. 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the village hall.

Financial officer Tracey Jones said the public can view the financial plan and ask questions to village officials.

In other council business, the village council unanimously approved the acquisition of public art designed to “enhance the visitor experience by telling the story of Harrison Hot Springs history, culture and values through artistic expressions” in hopes of creating an art walk. The councillors also voted Coun. Gerry Palmer the chairman of a select committee advising public art policy. The village previously designated $200,000 for this public art project, according to Rhonda Schell, community services coordinator.

The council voted 4-1 to reintroduce a bylaw to the table outlining a number of recreation-related regulations, including amended curfew restrictions for the beach. Coun. Samantha Piper casted the sole opposing vote.

During their last regular meeting, the council referred the issue back to village staff for additional clarification concerning vehicle restrictions and tent and sunshade size rules.

The next regular Village of Harrison Hot Springs council meeting is scheduled for Feb. 18, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Village Council Chambers, located at 495 Hot Springs Rd.

