Village of Burns Lake awards contract to Granite Excavating for new buildings

The Village of Burns Lake has approved a contract for Granite Excavating to build two new public works buildings, and a building for the fire training grounds.

“The purpose is for two new public works shops… One is for housing equipment for the salt shed. The other is for housing for public works equipment,” said Sheryl Worthing, Village of Burns Lake Chief Administrative Officer.

Both of the sheds will be located in the public works yard, and will measure 20ft by 36ft, and 20ft by 40ft, respectively. The second shop will have a smaller attached wood part, 20ft by 20ft, which will be used for additional equipment storage to “keep them out of the elements,” said Worthing.

The new fire training building will also have a special purpose, she added.

“This shop will be used for storage of spare fire department equipment as well as housing Wildland Engine #12. It will be designed to also accommodate classroom training for the firefighters and will be built at the fire training grounds. Currently there is no shop located at the site,” said Worthing.

The contract award was voted on at the Feb. 18 village council meeting, with no objections to it being given to Granite Excavating.

According to Worthing, the “evaluation ranking” for the company was the highest of all the bids put forward.

The council meeting agenda from that date also says it was the only bid that came in under the amount the Village set aside for this project in their 2020 budget—which was $270,000.

Granite Excavating’s total proposed cost was $261,017.36, also found in the village’s council meeting Agenda from the Feb. 18 date (covered on pages 30 and 31).

The agenda also shows that four other companies submitted proposals, and specific cost estimates, all of which were over the budget from both the village, and the one Granite Excavating put forward—some of them significantly more.

CDG Enterprises proposed $433, 600.00, Jempland Construction proposed $600,443.12, Boston Construction proposed $652, 136.80, Viking Construction proposed $724,360.00, and Vision Quest Advisors proposed $1,016,728.00.

Construction is set to be completed on all the facilities by September 2020, said Worthing.

Rob Krause, Director of Protective Services for the Village of Burns Lake, says the Burns Lake Fire training grounds and training facilities have been in development over the past several years. The site currently has a live fire training building, embankment rescue area, auto extrication pit, various training props, and storage buildings, he said.

Right now, they share space with the public works department in their shop, and don’t have a designated classroom for classroom learning. With the new building, training hours will become much easier.

“There is no classroom at the training facility. Currently, classroom training takes place at the fire hall. Being able to set up tables and chairs in the shop to do ‘on-site’ theory training during a session will cut down on the need to drive back and forth between the two sites,” said Krause.

