Village Light-Up to replace truck parade in Cumberland

The Village of Cumberland approved a temporary street closure for downtown on Friday, Dec. 6 for a Little Village Light-Up.

The celebration will be held in lieu of the truck parade of past years. At the Nov. 25 meeting, council passed motion for street closures on the night of the event.

Cumberland Events Society, in partnership with the Village, submitted a request to close sections of downtown streets between 4 and 9 p.m. for the evening. This will cover the section of Dunsmuir Avenue from First to Fourth Street, as well as Second and Third Street from Dunsmuir to Penrith Avenue. The event, itself, is scheduled to take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Even without the truck parade of past years, there will be a few trucks stationed as barricades to close off parts of Dunsmuir.

“The trucks will be on site somewhere,” Mayor Leslie Baird said.

RELATED STORY: Cumberland Truck Parade lights up the village

The aim of the event, according to a Village staff report, is to bring residents and visitors to the business core of Cumberland for music, shopping and the tree lighting of a Christmas tree in Village Square. Organizers estimate the event could attract 1,000 people downtown for the evening. Businesses and residents affected by the road closures are to be given written notice in advance. There will also be “No parking” signs placed in the affected area.

Through the agreement, Village staff will work with organizers on requirements under the street closure policy. These cover a number of conditions such as blocking off streets appropriately, ensuring solid waste and portable toilets are provided, off-street parking is available, active or alternate transportation is provided and there are provisions for people with disabilities. This event includes using portable gas fire bowls on the street, which are each to be attended by a volunteer with a fire extinguisher, approved by the fire chief.

mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.