Village accepting proposals for murals

The village of Burns Lake is now accepting requests for proposals from mural artists for two murals in the village.

In a council meeting last week, the village finalized the two locations for the murals — the first would be to replace the current mural next to Red Apple and the other would be a new mural on the Lakes Artisan Centre building, both located on Hwy. 16.

In 2019, Burns Lake was awarded $100,000 out of the $1.2 million BC Rural Dividend Grant which the village decided to use for re-branding the village and to create murals around the village based on the new brand. However, due to COVID, there was a delay in finalizing the village’s brand which delayed the mural project.

The BC Rural Divident Grant was given for 10 projects in the north to help fund projects that support economic development and diversification in rural communities through capacity building, and workforce, business and community development. Of the $100,000 given to the village, a total of $27,500 was approved for the mural portion of the project, none of which was used in 2020.

The village then applied for an extension on the grant and has now until September to utilize the grant and complete the mural project.

The theme for the murals will be developed and centred around the new Burns Lake Brand.

Last year, the Lakes Artisan Centre had requested the village for a rent reduction, the village in turn had proposed alternatives of which one was to potentially do the commissioned mural work. The village has now already received an RFP (request for proposal) from the Lakes Artisan Centre, however a decision on who will be awarded the contract for the murals will be made by May 17.

Mural artists can submit their proposals by 2 p.m. on May 5 to Lorie Watson, the economic development officer via email to edo@burnslake.ca

The project is expected to be completed between May 13 to Aug. 1, 2021

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Burns Lake Lakes District News