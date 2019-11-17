Vikings played well this season, says coach

Even though the Vikings Double-A varsity football team didn’t win at the provincials earlier this month, the team showed a lot of promise through the season.

“Our defense played extremely well at the provincials. Coach Cam Brown had a great defensive game plan for them. What it came down to was the offense was driving the ball, but couldn’t finish and put points up,” said Sheldon Brown, head coach of the team.

The high school team played against Windsor Secondary School and lost 20 – 8.

The season started of with Exhibition, where the Vikings were at 1 – 2. Then in the regular season they went up to 3 – 0.

At the playoffs, the team was at 1 – 1 and at provincials, 0 – 1.

The season is now officially over for the team and Brown said the NVSS team has received 10 northern conference All-Stars.

“This is the most in the league and was pretty neat that 10 players were selected,” he said.

For next year, Brown said the team is graduating a lot of players so the coach and team will be recruiting to get a team in place. But on the brighter side, he said the grade 9 to 11 players will be a lot better next year too.

“I am looking forward to coaching them and hope to get back to the PG Bowl and win it this time,” he said.

He said the team has a lot of spirit and didn’t quit.

“They worked hard all year long and when they were down and out in a game, they never stopped. Never gave up a fight.”

“They never quit on me,” Brown added.

He wanted to thank his coach and staff for their help through the season.

The 2019 NVSS Northern Conference All-Stars are: Offensive Line- Patrick Vahi, Dorin Gulbranson, Carter Ralph; Running Back – Garrett Dick; Top Grade 11 (Offence) – Bridger Jensen; Defensive Line – Muloki Arnold;Linebacker- Brody Teichroeb; Defensive Back- Connar Hoffman;Defensive MVP- Teancum Arnold.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com