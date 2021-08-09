Vigil for missing Enderby woman cancelled

A flameless candlelit vigil to be held for Caitlin Potts will be rescheduled for spring 2022

A vigil planned in honour of an Enderby woman who was last seen five years ago has been cancelled due to wildfires.

Organizer Victoria Love had been planning a flameless candlelit vigil for Caitlin Potts on Aug. 16 at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP detachment, but due to the nearby White Rock Lake wildfire, it will be rescheduled for spring 2022.

“Priscilla (Pott’s mother) and I won’t be making it out to the Okanagan as it is unsafe and just not a good idea at this point in time with the conditions there,” Love wrote.

Love said in an update to social media that a vigil for Potts will go ahead at the legislature in Edmonton on that date instead.

A vigil will likely go ahead in B.C. sometime in March or April.

Potts was one of four women that went missing from the Shuswap and North Okanagan around that time. This year marked the fifth anniversary of the disappearance of Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz and the fourth for Nicole Bell.

Eighteen-year-old Traci Genereaux, of Vernon, was once included in the group, but the remains of her body were found on a farm near Silver Creek owned by the Sagmoen family in October 2017. No charges have been laid.

READ MORE: Vigil for Caitlin Potts planned in Vernon

READ MORE: Dozens of fundraisers launched for victims of White Rock Lake wildfire

@VernonNewsnewsroom@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star