VIEX gets going in Nanaimo

Diana Owens of the Vancouver Island Goat Association cares for Salish Sea Gigi, one of the animals that will be featured in a goat show Saturday, Aug. 28, at 10:30 a.m. at the VIEX. (Greg Sakaki/Nanaimo News Bulletin)

The fairgrounds are filled with activity as the VIEX is back in Nanaimo.

The Vancouver Island Exhibition opened today, Aug. 27, and continues Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 28-29, at the Beban Park fairgrounds.

The gates opened Friday at noon and tonight’s final act is Baby Jane performing at 9:30 p.m. On Saturday, events start at 10 a.m. and the fair goes all day with main stage headliner Tyler Joe Miller going on at 9 p.m. Sunday’s events get going at 10 a.m. with Johnny Inappropriate as the weekend’s final act at 4 p.m.

For more information, visit http://viex.ca.

