View Royal wonders if COVID-19 court delays are negatively affecting communities

Mayor David Screech to write letter to Minister of Public Safety about issue

Mayor David Screech will write to the province on behalf of View Royal council asking whether justice system delays caused by COVID-19 have adversely affected communities. (Black Press Media file photo)

View Royal Mayor David Screech will pen a letter to the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General questioning whether or not COVID-related issues are leading to delays in handling and processing prisoners.

“We’re certainly aware from talking to our RCMP superintendent that there do seem to be delays in processing, and there’s no question that the courts are very backlogged because of COVID; they’re not operating at full speed,” Screech said.

“We’re just asking the question of whether or not the delays are having a negative effect on our communities.”

He voiced concern over the number of people who “seem to be released on a promise to appear” without bail.

View Royal council approved a motion May 18 calling for the sending of a letter – a copy will be sent to all capital regional municipalities – but Screech has yet to send it.

