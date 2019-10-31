View Royal seeks feedback on Six Mile corridor traffic congestion

Residents are invited to submit feedback forms on the update to the Six Mile Road Corridor Open House by Nov. 1. (Courtesy of Town of View Royal)

Residents living along the Six Mile corridor could soon have a solution to their traffic woes.

On Oct. 29, View Royal held a public open house to discuss their completed study and proposed solutions for Six Mile Road.

Congestion along the corridor, from Island Highway to the Trans-Canada Highway, has grown annually, arriving from “all points west to us,” Mayor David Screech previously told Black Press. Reducing traffic would require surrounding communities to work collectively “to make changes happen,” he added.

Results from the first open house in May show that 31 per cent of respondents believe the reduction of vehicle travel time during peak periods should be the main objective, while only seven per cent decided improvement of cycling safety was most important. ‘Traffic calming’ comes in at 27 per cent.

Since May, the City of View Royal has provided solutions for traffic calming and improving pedestrian safety at nearly all seven intersections. A complete study of every intersection along the Six Mile corridor is available on the Town of View Royal’s website.

Bunt & Associates, a consultant on the study, will take feedback from the second open house to provide further recommendations, costs, and impact analysis.

Now, View Royal is looking for feedback from the public.

Residents will be asked to select their top two solutions to the Six Mile corridor traffic congestion and any recommendations that they would like to see occur. Residents can fill out the online form and email it to engineering@viewroyal.ca or drop it off in person at Town Hall (45 View Royal Ave) by Friday, Nov. 1.

