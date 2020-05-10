View Royal pushes property tax deadline to help residents with financial struggles

View Royal will be extending the property tax deadline date from July 3 to October 1, an extra 90 days due to the pandemic. (File photo)

View Royal property owners who are struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic will be able to delay their municipal tax payments until October 1, 2020.

On May 5, Council approved the extension of the 2020 property tax penalty date from July 3 until October 1, an extra 90 days. This extension covers all owners of residential, business, industrial, farm and utility properties.

“This measure, in addition to relief efforts provided so far by other levels of government, is another way to help ease the financial hardship of COVID-19 to our community”, said Mayor David Screech.

“We are, however, strongly encouraging those property owners who are able to meet the July 2 tax due date to please do so to ensure we have the revenues needed to continue to provide essential and priority services.”

This comes after View Royal decided to reduce their tax increase from 2.9 per cent to 1.5 per cent. The penalty of an extra 10 per cent will now be effective on October 1, 2020.

