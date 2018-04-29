View Royal-based society honoured for mental health work

Margo Bok (left to right), Debi LaHaise, Cindy Rebain, Kelsey Finlay and Sylvia Parke show off the wall of fame at the B.C. Aboriginal Network on Disability Society in View Royal. The society was recently named a 2018 Champion of Mental Health by the Canadian Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

When people visit the B.C. Aboriginal Network on Disability Society, they’re often at their wit’s end.

Many have been trying struggling with the effects of residential schools, racial discrimination, addictions, post-traumatic stress disorder or other mental illnesses for years, but through various circumstances were unable to access the services they desperately needed. Some have gone without supports for as long as 10 years.

“The majority of our clients have experienced frustration trying to access services,” said society executive director Neil Belanger, who is a member of the Gitxsan Nation and Lax Se El clan. “It causes me great concern that it would take that long to find help.”

That’s when the society comes into play. The View Royal-based society provides a variety of disability and health-related services to Indigenous people including First Nations, Inuit and Metis who live within First Nations communities across the province.

The society helps connect individuals with housing, employment, transportation or medical services, and can refer them to professionals such as mental health clinicians or counsellors.

It also assists individuals in enrolling in the registered disability savings plan, which was initiated in 2008 specifically for people between the ages of 0 and 50 living with disabilities in Canada, and is responsible for adjudicating persons with disabilities applications for most First Nations on behalf of the federal government.

Workers often hear a wide range of stories from people coming to the society for help including stories of physical and sexual abuse. For Belanger, no one case is the same.

“Everybody is unique as an individual, their needs are unique and their needs are always a priority to us,” he said. “There’s no one model that fits all. It all depends on the person, it’s about getting to know the individual and trying to understand their past experiences to help them move forward.”

Over the last 27 years, the society has helped thousands of Indigenous people access services.

Now, the society is being honoured for its work, and was recently named one of seven Champions of Mental Health by the Canadian Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health. The award recognizes individuals and organizations who have made outstanding contributions to mental health in the country.

“It’s really a feather in the cap of the society. It’s a great honour,” Belanger said. “It’s a testimony to the work our team does here on all levels and brings more awareness about mental health, more awareness about our program and our services available to Indigenous individuals and families across B.C… We’re looking forward to a better day for Indigenous mental health and mental health for everybody.”

Belanger, along with the other winners, will be presented the award during a dinner gala on May 8 in Ottawa.

For more information about the B.C. Aboriginal Network on Disability Society visit bcands.bc.ca.

