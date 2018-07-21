View Royal amends zoning bylaw for liveaboard vessels

The Town of View Royal has amended a zoning bylaw for liveaboard vessels that it has had for years.

Liveaboard vessels are not permitted by the Town, which Mayor David Screech said is different than people mooring boats in front of their property in Esquimalt.

Screech said amending this bylaw was a proactive step to ensuring liveaboards don’t come up the Gorge Waters from Victoria to Portage Inlet, stop and stay there.

The inlet belongs to both Saanich and View Royal, so it was a bit of a grey area, Screech said, adding it’s important the Town has more specific zoning bylaws in place.

Part of the amendment was redefining the term “liveaboard vessel,” to mean “any vessel designed for water or navigation in water and residential purposes, which may or may not be dependent on shore facilities.”

Long-term anchoring or mooring of a liveaboard vessel is limited to a maximum of 48 hours and not more than 72 hours in a 30-day period. If found in violation of the amended bylaw, a ticket will be issued in the amount of $100 per day.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

lindsey.horsting@gold

streamgazette.com