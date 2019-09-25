VIDEOS: Logging truck convoy heads to Vancouver to protest forestry job loss

Over 120 trucks on Highway 1 will be driving through Abbotsford before 1 p.m.

The convoy of trucks headed to the Vancouver Convention Centre will number in the hundreds. (Effin Shiny Facebook photo.)

Highway 1 drivers will have to make room for a convoy of hundreds of trucks on their way to Vancouver in protest over job loss and mill closures in the forestry industry.

The truckers should be arriving in Abbotsford prior to 1 p.m.

The convoy started in Quesnel at 2 a.m. this morning and is making stops at Williams Lake, Merritt and hope to grow their ranks before reaching the Union of BC Municipalities annual convention.

The industry has been suffering lately from high timber prices and low product supply.

Videos of the convoy on their journey: