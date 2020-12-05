Videographer shows off Kelowna’s beautiful sights in heartfelt video

Kelowna videographer Noah van der Eerden details why he thinks Kelowna is the best city in his video. (Noah van der Eerden - YouTube)

A Kelowna videographer is showcasing the city’s beautiful sights in a heartfelt tribute video.

Noah van der Eerden moved to Kelowna from Vancouver two years ago. He owns and operates Ark Media House, a full-service digital media company that creates, markets and manages content for businesses and brands.

When he’s not working, van der Eerden is travelling, filming, and producing videos of the places he visits for his YouTube channel. He hasn’t been travelling since the pandemic began, but since his channel is full of travel and adventures, he said it only made sense to make a video of the city he currently lives in and show why he loves it.

“Over the past two years, I’ve captured so much stuff from wake-surfing to skiing and climbing mountains, hiking, local restaurants, all that kind of stuff,” he said.

“So I thought I’d be able to put together a video and hopefully encourage and shine some light on our beautiful city and give some other people a taste of what Kelowna has to offer.”

van der Eerden said one of the things he likes best is the fact that there are endless activities one can do in Kelowna.

“I just love the fact that I can live in the city and then literally hop on my skateboard or my bike and head to the mountain.”

“You have the ability to so quickly escape the city and go into the outdoors and I really enjoy that.”

He did say that as much as he loves and enjoys Kelowna, there are a few things he misses about Vancouver, such as the North Shore Mountains and the ocean.

“The lake is wonderful, but there’s definitely something special about the ocean,” he said.

“That’s one thing I can confidently say I miss living in Vancouver.”

