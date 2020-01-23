VIDEO: Youth arrested in Langley mall attack

UPDATE: Young person allegedly hit with gun butt during fight at Willowbrook Shopping Centre Tuesday

An arrest has been made in an assault at Willowbrook Shopping Centre earlier this week.

Langley RCMP announced Thursday afternoon that a youth has been arrested in connection with the attack that happened Tuesday afternoon at the Langley mall, said Sgt. Rebecca Parslow.

“The Langley RCMP continued their investigation throughout the night and this morning, resulting in the arrest of a male youth,” she explained.

The RCMP general investigation section is continuing the investigation and charges are expected to be presented to Crown counsel in Surrey, Parslow said.

In the meantime, the RCMP victim services is supporting the victims involved in the incident.

RELATED: Youth hit with gun butt during fight at Langley mall

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________