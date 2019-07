Sometimes all it takes is a little help

Corey Bourque helps his sister Claireese ride Sparkles the pony with some additional assistance from friends Mia and Ellie Thompson.

A nervous Claireese Bourque wanted to ride Sparkles the pony at a recent gymkhana put on by Wells Gray Riders Association. With some help from her brother Corey and friends Mia and Ellie Thompson, Bourque was able to fulfill her wish and take a trip around the arena.

