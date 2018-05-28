VIDEO: Yet another bomb threat at the Chilliwack Law Courts

A bomb threat forced the closure of the Chilliwack Law Courts on May 28 for the fourth time in 2018. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Yet another bomb threat has closed the Chilliwack Law Courts and blocked off streets around Five Corners.

This is the fourth such threat this year since the first on Feb. 27.

• READ MORE: RCMP look for suspect vehicle after explosives disposal unit called to Chilliwack courthouse

There were two in April as well.

• READ MORE: Bomb threat empties Chilliwack courthouse – again

These incidents may always be false alarms, but law enforcement officials have to take them seriously.

The threats lead to the closure of all six courtrooms, accused have to be removed from cells, and all staff are forced to leave the building.

The Lower Mainland Police Dog Service is called in, and staff cannot return to the courthouse until the dog service gives the all clear.

By 11:30 a.m. on Monday the area around the courthouse was still cordoned off by police.

@PeeJayAitchpaul.henderson@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.