VIDEO: Winners announced for Parksville sand sculpting competition

See the sculptures as they progress through the competition at Parksville Community Park

After many hours of sculpting over fours days, the winners of the Quality Foods Sand Sculpting Competition were announced on Sunday, July 15.

With $53,000 in prize money to give out in total, top prizes of $2,600 and $5,200 went to Peter Vogelaar in the solo category for his Jimi Hendrix-inspired sculpture, and to Jacinthe Trudel and Jonathan Bouchard in the doubles competition for their two-sided turtle.

People’s choice awards will be given away at the end of the exhibition portion of the event, which continues until August 19. The sculptures will continue to be viewable until then.