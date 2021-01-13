A large tree, downed by the strong winds that blew through the Shuswap during the night, blocks the westbound turn onto 4th Ave SE from 5th Street SE on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

VIDEO: Windstorm knocks out power, downs trees throughout the Shuswap

More than 2,400 BC Hydro customers affected in Salmon Arm alone

Power was out and trees were down throughout the Shuswap on Wednesday following a severe windstorm overnight that impacted much of Southern B.C.

More than 100,000 BC Hydro customers were reportedly without power on the morning of Jan. 13 as a result of the windstorm. In Salmon Arm, 2,452 Hydro customers were without power, while 1,400 customers were affected by outages in Sorrento.

In addition to knocking out power, the winds also knocked down numerous trees. In Salmon Arm, one downed tree blocked Foothill Road near the 30th Street SW intersection on Wednesday morning. Another blocked the westbound turn onto 4th Avenue SE off of 5th Street SE. The wind also caused some residential damage – tin roofing was reported to have blown off one Salmon Arm residence.

Salmon Arm Observer

 

