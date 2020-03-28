VIDEO: Williams Lake tribute to health care workers ‘fantastic’: deputy fire chief

Williams Lake RCMP vehicles emerge for a second lap as emergency responders paid tribute to health care workers at Cariboo Memorial Hospital Saturday evening in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake residents had a loud distraction from COVID-19 pandemic measures Saturday evening.

Sirens were blasting, horns were blaring and lights were flashing as emergency responders paid tribute to health care workers.

Just before 7 p.m. 37 emergency vehicles departed from the Williams Lake Fire Hall, drove up the highway, turned off and onto Western Avenue, then travelled down Johnson Street into the Cariboo Memorial Hospital parking lot.

As there wasn’t enough room in the parking lot for all the vehicles to stop at once, they paraded past the hospital and around two times as was planned.

Outside the front of the hospital about a dozen health care professionals stood waving, clapping, cheering and showing with emotion how appreciative they were of the gesture.

“Stay Safe Together,” read a large yellow sign held up by two nurses.

Participating in the parade were Central Cariboo Search and Rescue, Emergency Health Services, Williams Lake RCMP, RCMP Police Dog Services, BC Sheriffs, BC Conservation Officer Service, Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department, 150 Mile Volunteer Fire Department and the Williams Lake Fire Dept.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue crew members were also lined up on the sidewalk cheering and ringing bells.

When it was over several of the nurses said it was ‘amazing.’

Deputy Chief Rob Warnock told the Tribune afterwards a few people got talking on Facebook Friday night and decided they wanted to put together the tribute. They started tagging other departments to join in and in no time had a good sized group.

“It worked out fantastic,” he said. “Thank you to our hospital workers. Usually it’s the fire departments, search and rescue, and the RCMP getting all the kudos so we were giving it right back to the hospital workers.”

A fisheries employee who saw the parade getting started ran down and grabbed a work truck and made back in time to join at the end and do one final lap on his own.

As she was leaving her shift, a nurse called over to Warnock.

Pressing toward her heart she told him the parade had really meant a lot.

It was also heartening to read all the comments viewers posted on the live Facebook feed of the event.

