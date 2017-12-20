VIDEO: Williams Lake city councillor will not seek re-election in 2018

Coun. Sue Zacharias confirmed she is bowing out of municipal politics at the end of her third consecutive term

Williams Lake city councillor Sue Zacharias confirmed Tuesday evening she does not intend to run for council again in October 2018. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

A Williams Lake city councillor said after 13 years in local government she does not plan to run in the October 2018 municipal election.

“It’s addicting, but I’ve realized it’s OK to let go,” Sue Zacharias said during Tuesday’s city council meeting. “I realized I could keep going because issues and projects will never be finished and there will always be something more.”

Zacharias said she wanted to let everyone know about her intention now because she hopes other people will put their name forward to run for city council or start talking to council members to find out what is involved.

Zacharias started as an Area D director for the Cariboo Regional District in 2005 and went on to serve as a city councillor for three terms.

“I liked being on the CRD but wanted to get more involved with the city part,” she recalled. “Being married to a business owner and being a grandmother I wanted to be more involved with the future of the city and if my grandkids wanted to stay and work here they should be able to do that because we have a thriving economy.”

There has been a big turnover in management since she joined city council, Zacharias noted, adding she is going to regret leaving the team that has been “forged together” in the last year or two.

“I’m excited about the ideas and projects that come forward,” she said. “It is staff and management that help to make things happen.”

Thanking Mayor Walt Cobb for his leadership and council for its active participation, Zacharias said she is already volunteering in different capacities in the community and would gladly serve on any committees that are offered.

“The summer’s wildfires proved the strength of region and brought out the best of the majority of the citizens,” Zacharias added.