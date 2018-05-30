VIDEO: Wildfire Expo underway in Williams Lake

The Cariboo Memorial Complex is bustling as the Wildfire Expo gets underway

Summer Garland, 11, and Marie Holland, 10, chat with BC Timber Sales planning forester Sam Davis during Wednesday’s Wildfire Expo at the Cariboo Memorial Complex. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

The Wildfire Expo is underway in Williams Lake.

Whether people are talking one-on-one with agency and industry representatives at one of the dozens of booths in Rink One, or taking in one of the day’s informational talks in the Gibraltar Room it’s busy, said expo event co-ordinator, Deb Radolla.

The free barbecue being put on by the Rotary Club of Williams Lake begins at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

There will be free hamburgers, hotdogs and beans, Radolla said.

A keynote address begins at 7 p.m. and will feature Mike Pedersen, executive director of the Ministry of Forests Cariboo Region, Canadian Mental Health executive director Janice Breck, photographer Chris Harris and musician LeRae Haynes.

Read More: Wildfire Epxo aims to de-stress by helping citizens prepare

The expo is a joint collaboration with the Cariboo Regional District, City of Williams Lake and Ministry of Forests, Lands, and Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.