VIDEO: Wildfire Expo underway in Williams Lake

The Wildfire Expo is underway in Williams Lake.
Whether people are talking one-on-one with agency and industry representatives at one of the dozens of booths in Rink One, or taking in one of the day’s informational talks in the Gibraltar Room it’s busy, said expo event co-ordinator, Deb Radolla.
The free barbecue being put on by the Rotary Club of Williams Lake begins at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
There will be free hamburgers, hotdogs and beans, Radolla said.
A keynote address begins at 7 p.m. and will feature Mike Pedersen, executive director of the Ministry of Forests Cariboo Region, Canadian Mental Health executive director Janice Breck, photographer Chris Harris and musician LeRae Haynes.
The expo is a joint collaboration with the Cariboo Regional District, City of Williams Lake and Ministry of Forests, Lands, and Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.