VIDEO: Westbank First Nation Chief Derickson raises $10,000 for Haircuts for Healthcare campaign

Westbank First Nation Chief Christopher Derickson has raised $10,000 for the Haircuts for Healthcare campaign and will be shaving his head.

In April, Haircuts for Health Care is invited people to open up their own self-isolation salon, and hand the scissors to their spouse or children. Every chop, snip and buzz helps raise vital funds to open the doors to a state-of-the-art new Health Sciences Centre currently under construction at the College’s Kelowna campus. The new facility will help the College continue to train frontline health care professionals, as it has since the early 1960s.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP locate two allegedly stolen dogs

; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: .9em; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 18px;”>Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Twitter

Kelowna Capital News