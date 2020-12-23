West Shore RCMP began checking for winter tires on Bear Mountain Parkway Dec. 23. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

VIDEO: West Shore RCMP inspecting for winter tires at check stops

Winter or mud and snow tires are required between Oct. 1 and April 30

  • Dec. 23, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

West Shore RCMP officers were busy inspecting vehicles for winter tires on Bear Mountain Parkway Wednesday afternoon.

Following Monday’s snowfall, officers are reminding drivers that in B.C. they are required to obey winter tire and chain regulations from Oct. 1 to April 30. In the vast majority of places, including Bear Mountain Parkway and the Malahat this means winter or mud and snow tires are mandatory.

“It’s essential for drivers if they’re going to be driving through these mountain passes that you plan ahead, check the weather conditions, make sure your vehicle is equipped with the suitable tires and leave yourself extra time to travel,” Cpl. Scott Seutter said.

READ ALSO: Traffic along Malahat at standstill after semi-truck spins out

“These times, accidents are expected and can cause closures of roadways. And to that aim, carry a first aid kit, carry blankets, warm clothing, a snack for yourself because you could be sitting on the side of the road for two or three hours waiting for emergency services to clear up the accident,” he added.

Anyone caught without proper tires may be subject to a fine, be told to turn around or have their vehicle taken off the road. For passenger vehicles, the fine is $121.

“If you aren’t carrying mud and snow tires or winter tires, we will not let you pass. You will not go over that mountain pass. We cannot risk your safety and the safety of others.”

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Goldstream News Gazette

Previous story
Langley City greenlights redevelopment of West Country hotel site on 56 Avenue
Next story
As many as 19 Fraser Valley churches have defied a COVID-related ban on in-person worship

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Limited downtime at Canfor this Christmas period

    Lumber sales have risen the latter half of this year

  • Christmas Eve jingle at 6

    As a part of the Worldwide Christmas Jingle 2020, people around the world will be joining together on Christmas Eve to jingle bells at 6 p.m. With most people confined to their homes over the holidays due to the pandemic, this event will have people coming at their doors, balconies and windows at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve to ring a bell. "On Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. everyone will come outside onto their doorsteps and ring a bell for 2 minutes to spread the Christmas spirit and to help Santa fly his sleigh. After this awful year, it would be an amazing memory for the kids and communities," says the event description that is being passed around over social media. So, will you be ringing bells this Christmas Eve? (Submitted/Lakes District News)

  • LETTER – When considering Stotan Falls, politicians need look no further than Seal Bay Nature Park

    Dear editor

  • Christmas Eve jingle at 6

    As a part of the Worldwide Christmas Jingle 2020, people around the world will be joining together on Christmas Eve to jingle bells at 6 p.m. With most people confined to their homes over the holidays due to the pandemic, this event will have people coming at their doors, balconies and windows at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve to ring a bell. "On Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. everyone will come outside onto their doorsteps and ring a bell for 2 minutes to spread the Christmas spirit and to help Santa fly his sleigh. After this awful year, it would be an amazing memory for the kids and communities," says the event description that is being passed around over social media. So, will you be ringing bells this Christmas Eve? (Submitted/Houston Today)

  • Burns Lake kids ready for Christmas

    Nathan, Nixon, Aspyn and Abbey took a quick break from having fun in snow to pose for us in front of their beautifully decorated home. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

  • Indian cuisine added to the Burns Lake palette

    Babbi opens Tandoori Grill replacing the Grapevine pub and liquor store

  • The 55+ B.C. Games for 2021 and 2022 postponed due to COVID

    Greater Victoria hopes to reschedule to fall 2022 while no date has been set for Abbotsford