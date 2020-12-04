A winter rainbow arcs across Front Street on Thursday, Dec. 3. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

VIDEO: Weekend weather update

Reporter Cassidy Dankochik shares the forecast for Quesnel and a preview of next week's paper

  • Dec. 4, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

While it may not feel like summer, unseasonably warm temperatures have invaded Quesnel.

Environment Canada’s forecast for Dec. 4-7 predicts temperatures will not drop below freezing throughout the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday are both predicted to have a high of 5 C, with a partly-cloudy sky.

Rain is forecasted to arrive on Monday, Dec. 7, and temperatures are expected to drop later next week.

During this time of year, temperatures are expected to fall between -2 C and -9 C.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Quesnel Cariboo Observer

